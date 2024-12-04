Chhattisgarh: Villagers Rescue Elephant Calf From Muddy Pit In Raigarh

Raigarh: An elephant calf was successfully rescued after it fell into a pond-like pit in a farmland here in Chhattisgarh.

The herd of 41 elephants, which had entered the area near the Gharghoda and Lailunga forest ranges to drink and bathe, left the pit after some time. However, the calf got stuck due to the muddy surface and was unable to climb out.

The distress calls from the calf and the herd echoed through the forest, drawing the attention of nearby villagers.

Locals immediately informed forest officials of Lailunga and Gharghoda about the trapped calf. Instead of waiting for the forest department to arrive, the villagers began a rescue operation by flattening the pit’s edges to create a pathway for the calf to come out.

“The herd of 41 elephants stayed close by during the rescue operation. Despite the risk, villagers managed to save the calf,” said K.P. Dindore, SDO of Gharghoda. The rescue operation was successful, and the calf rejoined the herd safely. Showcasing the bravery and teamwork of the villagers, videos of the rescue have surfaced.

Nearly 100 elephants roam in Raigarh forests

According to officials around 99 elephants are roaming in various forest ranges in Raigarh district. These herds include 27 males, 49 females and 23 juvenile elephants. Comprising 41 elephants the largest herd of elephants roam in the Lailunga range, while 20 elephants each are in the Semipali area of Dharamjaigarh and the Ratanpur area of Kapu range.