Chhattisgarh Urban Body Election Results Today: Stiff Battle Between BJP And Congress For Mayor Posts

Raipur: The much-awaited results of the Chhattisgarh Urban Body will be announced on Saturday (February 16). Amid tight security, the process of counting of votes began at 9 AM with postal ballots, followed by counting of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes from 9:30 AM.

On February 11, polling was held across 173 urban bodies, including 10 municipal corporations, in which 72.19 percent voter turnout was recorded. This time, the mayor elections in Raipur, Durg, Ambikapur, Jagdalpur, Raigarh, Rajnandgaon, Korba, Bilaspur, Dhamtari and Chirmiri corporations has seen a direct contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Congress.

Apart from these 10 municipal corporations, elections were also held for 49 municipal councils and 114 Nagar Panchayats to elect councillors in these local bodies. A total of 5970 polling stations were set up across Chhattisgarh, of which 1531 stations were categorised as sensitive and 132 as hyper-sensitive.

In Raipur, vote counting is underway at the strong room in Sejbahar. A total of 238 tables have been set up to manage the counting of votes of 1290 polling stations of 240 wards of one Municipal Corporation, five Municipal Councils and five Nagar Panchayats in Raipur district. Of these, 218 tables have been set up for EVMs and 20 tables for counting postal ballots.