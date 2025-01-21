ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Urban And Panchayat Polls From Feb 11; Model Code Of Conduct Comes Into Effect

The announcement made by State Election Commissioner Ajay Singh has effectively enforced model code of conduct in the state.

Chhattisgarh Election Commissioner, Ajay Singh speaking to ETV Bharat
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 21, 2025, 2:06 PM IST

Updated : Jan 21, 2025, 4:15 PM IST

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Election Commission has announced the dates for municipal and three-tier panchayat elections in the state. With the election announcement, the model code of conduct has also come into force in the state. State Election Commissioner, Ajay Singh while making the announcement on Monday said that the urban local body polls will be held in a single phase on Feb 11 while the results will be announced on Feb 15. The three-tier Panchayat elections will be held on 17, 20 and 23 Feb while counting will be done on 18, 21 and 24 Feb respectively.

Election Commissioner Ajay Singh said that conducting elections in Naxal areas of Chhattisgarh is a challenge adding the Election Commission has made full preparations for this.

“Keeping all these things in mind, tight security arrangements have been made. The elections will not have any impact on the board exams. Elections will be conducted amid tight security arrangements,” he said.

Chhattisgarh Election Commissioner, Ajay Singh speaking to ETV Bharat

Singh said that discussions have been held with the district officials in view of the urban body elections and panchayat elections.

“I appeal to the people of Chhattisgarh to participate enthusiastically in the panchayat and urban body elections. The public should exercise their right to vote so that a better urban body and panchayat system can be strengthened,” he added.

