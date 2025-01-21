ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Urban And Panchayat Polls From Feb 11; Model Code Of Conduct Comes Into Effect

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Election Commission has announced the dates for municipal and three-tier panchayat elections in the state. With the election announcement, the model code of conduct has also come into force in the state. State Election Commissioner, Ajay Singh while making the announcement on Monday said that the urban local body polls will be held in a single phase on Feb 11 while the results will be announced on Feb 15. The three-tier Panchayat elections will be held on 17, 20 and 23 Feb while counting will be done on 18, 21 and 24 Feb respectively.

Election Commissioner Ajay Singh said that conducting elections in Naxal areas of Chhattisgarh is a challenge adding the Election Commission has made full preparations for this.

“Keeping all these things in mind, tight security arrangements have been made. The elections will not have any impact on the board exams. Elections will be conducted amid tight security arrangements,” he said.