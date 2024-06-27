Chhattisgarh: Unable to Steal, Thief Records Video of Couple's Romance; Held

Durg (Chhattisgarh): Unable to steal, a thief allegedly recorded a video of the couple, who were romancing in their house. The bizarre incident took place in Durg in Chhatisgarh, following which the Durg Police have apprehended the thief.

According to the Durg Police, the thief Vinay Kumar Sahu then sent the video clip on WhatsApp of the husband and the wife and demanded Rs 10 lakh.

"The thief wrote to the husband and wife in the message that if they did not give him Rs ten lakh rupees, he would share this video on social media and make it viral. Following this, the couple filed a police complaint," a senior police official said.

"We traced the thief through the mobile phone signal and arrested him. We recovered three cell phones and three SIM cards from the thief. During police interrogation, it was revealed that the 28-year-old accused was preparing for the civil services examination. He gave the examination several times in the past but he failed every time. As he could not succeed, he started to steal," the senior police official added.

During police interrogation, it was revealed that the thief entered their house twice before with the intention of stealing. "The thief who was caught has graduated in engineering. He started stealing as he did not get a job. He confessed that he had stolen cell phones. A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered in this connection," the senior police official added.