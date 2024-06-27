ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Unable to Steal, Thief Records Video of Couple's Romance; Held

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 27, 2024, 9:51 PM IST

A thief made a video of the romance of a husband and wife in Durg in Chhattisgarh. The Durg police apprehended the accused, who entered the house to steal but started making a video of the romance of the couple. The thief who failed to steal thought that since he did not get any money, he could earn money by sending video clips to the couple.

Chhattisgarh: Unable to Steal, Thief Records Video of Couple's Romance; Held
Vinay Kumar Sahu (centre) who was caught by Durg Police for making videos of a couple (ETV Bharat)

Durg (Chhattisgarh): Unable to steal, a thief allegedly recorded a video of the couple, who were romancing in their house. The bizarre incident took place in Durg in Chhatisgarh, following which the Durg Police have apprehended the thief.

According to the Durg Police, the thief Vinay Kumar Sahu then sent the video clip on WhatsApp of the husband and the wife and demanded Rs 10 lakh.

"The thief wrote to the husband and wife in the message that if they did not give him Rs ten lakh rupees, he would share this video on social media and make it viral. Following this, the couple filed a police complaint," a senior police official said.

"We traced the thief through the mobile phone signal and arrested him. We recovered three cell phones and three SIM cards from the thief. During police interrogation, it was revealed that the 28-year-old accused was preparing for the civil services examination. He gave the examination several times in the past but he failed every time. As he could not succeed, he started to steal," the senior police official added.

During police interrogation, it was revealed that the thief entered their house twice before with the intention of stealing. "The thief who was caught has graduated in engineering. He started stealing as he did not get a job. He confessed that he had stolen cell phones. A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered in this connection," the senior police official added.

Durg (Chhattisgarh): Unable to steal, a thief allegedly recorded a video of the couple, who were romancing in their house. The bizarre incident took place in Durg in Chhatisgarh, following which the Durg Police have apprehended the thief.

According to the Durg Police, the thief Vinay Kumar Sahu then sent the video clip on WhatsApp of the husband and the wife and demanded Rs 10 lakh.

"The thief wrote to the husband and wife in the message that if they did not give him Rs ten lakh rupees, he would share this video on social media and make it viral. Following this, the couple filed a police complaint," a senior police official said.

"We traced the thief through the mobile phone signal and arrested him. We recovered three cell phones and three SIM cards from the thief. During police interrogation, it was revealed that the 28-year-old accused was preparing for the civil services examination. He gave the examination several times in the past but he failed every time. As he could not succeed, he started to steal," the senior police official added.

During police interrogation, it was revealed that the thief entered their house twice before with the intention of stealing. "The thief who was caught has graduated in engineering. He started stealing as he did not get a job. He confessed that he had stolen cell phones. A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered in this connection," the senior police official added.

TAGGED:

BLACKMAILING COUPLE IN DURGBLACKMAILING COUPLEVIDEOROMANCETHIEF

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Not Approved By The Deity': Man Refuses To Marry Girlfriend In Uttarakhand For Bizarre Reason

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Gold Loan Companies Step Up Gas For International MSME Day

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.