Chhattisgarh: Two Dead In Sakti After Family's Tantric Ritual

Sakti: In a shocking incident two people were found dead inside a house after a family locked themselves inside their home to perform tantric rituals in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti, police officials said on Friday.

The incident took place in Tanduldih village in the Baradwar police station area, they said. When the villagers heard unusual noises from the house, they informed the police.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot. Upon entering the house, police found the family engaged in religious chants in front of a spiritual leader’s picture. Two men were found lying unconscious, while other family members were performing rituals.

The police then shifted the two people to the hospital where the doctors declared them dead. The deceased, along with four other family members, were also shifted to the hospital, where two of the family members’ mental condition was deteriorating. All six members — three men, two women, and their mother — belong to a same family.

The local sarpanch, Ganesh Lahare, said, "The family had been performing puja and chanting for several days. A couple from Semaria had visited but later left. When the family failed to open the door for days, I informed the police. Upon entering the house, we found two people unconscious, and they were declared dead at the hospital. Their post-mortem will be conducted after the formalities."

The cause of death has not been ascertained yet. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sakti, Manish Kunwar said that the possibility of poison ingestion or another cause is being investigated. "We cannot confirm anything until the post-mortem report is released," Kunwar said. A forensic team, along with health department officials, has reached the scene to conduct a thorough investigation.

