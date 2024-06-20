Chhattisgarh: Two CAF Personnel Dead, 2 Injured in Road Accident During Camp Shifting in Balrampur

Balrampur: Two security personnel of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) died while two other soldiers including the driver was injured after a vehicle they were traveling in overturned during camp shifting in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, an official said.

It is understood, that camp shifting work was going on on Wednesday under the Naxal-affected area Samari police station area. Late in the evening, the pickup of CAF soldiers suddenly went out of control and overturned between Samari and Bhutahi in which two soldiers died as per an official.

Meanwhile, a major road accident also took place in Janjgir Champa in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. On Wednesday afternoon, an uncontrolled bus hit two motorcycles in Pamgarh of Janjgir Champa district. Four people died in the horrific road accident. It is learnt that the bus was over-speeding due to which the driver lost control over the bus leading to the accident. The bus driver first hit a bike rider and then hit another bike as well. A couple and and a young man were among the people who died in the accident.

Pertinently, in another accident on June 1, 40 passengers had a miraculous escape after the private passenger they were traveling in caught fire near Abhanpur in Chhattisgarh. The accident took place when the passengers were traveling from Jagdalpur to Raipur. The bus caught fire near Mohan Dhaba, about 3 km from Abhanpur police station area. Soon after the mishap, the locals safely evacuated the passengers before the fire engulfed the vehicle.