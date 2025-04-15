Chhattisgarh: Two Arrested For Beating Bear In Viral Video

Sukma/Bijapur: Chhattisgarh Police has arrested two accused who tied a bear with a rope and beat it even as a PIL has also been filed in the Chhattisgarh High Court in the case.

It is learnt that the accused Vando Bhima and Chando Deva were nabbed from Puttapai in Dabba Marka area of Sukma by the police with the assistance of Telangana police while trying to hide near the neighboring state border.

The development comes after the video of the bear being beaten by the accused was widely shared on the Internet prompting Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap to call it a heinous crime.

The Forest Minister had taken a serious notice of the incident and directed the top officials of the Forest Department to take strict action against the accused. After the Forest Minister's instructions, the officers immediately formed an investigation team to bring the accused to book.

In the preliminary investigation led by Chief Forest Conservator Jagdalpur, the video was suspected to be shot in Sukma. The Forest Department also sought help from the local police to nab the culprits.

To expedite the probe, on the instructions of the Forest Minister, the department announced a cash reward of Rs 10000 to the person giving a clue about the culprits. During the investigation, it was found that the incident took place within Kistaram police station limits.

Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap, who confirmed the arrest of two accused in the case, said that wildlife was an invaluable asset adding the government is responsible for its protection and promotion.

“People living in the forests are also responsible for their protection. The cruel act done with the bear is sad. Two accused have been arrested in this incident. Legal action is being taken. The accused will be presented in the court and legal action will be taken,” he said.