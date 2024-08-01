ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Tusker Separated From Herd Creates Havoc In Jashpur, One Killed

Jashpur (Chhattisgarh): An elephant, separated from its herd, caused damages in Narayanpur area of Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district and trampled a 55-year-old man to death. The tusker damaged around 10 to 12 houses in three to four villages and crops on Wednesday night.

The forest department team has reached the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem. The victim's family has been given financial assistance.

According to locals, the deceased, identified as Jagarnath Ram, was shifting his family to another place after their house was damaged in elephant attack. During this, the tusker attacked him and he died on the spot.

The incident took place in Tapkara forest range in Doomar Dand of Bilaspur village under Narayanpur police station area. Around five to six tuskers has been roaming in the area for the last few days. Following which, the forest department has issued an alert to the villagers.