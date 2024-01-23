Chhattisgarh: Businesses shut as tribals observe bandh in Bastar

Bastar: The tribal community in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh is observing a one-day bandh on Tuesday Jan 23 as a mark of protest against the killing of an infant girl in “crossfire” between Maoists and security forces on New Year's day, and the rampant deforestation in Hasdev Aranya area. All business establishments in Bastar district remained shut since morning following the call by the Sarva Adivasi Samaj over the twin issues.

Members of the tribal communities were seen taking out rallies in Bastar and forcing shops to remain shut. The effect of the bandh was seen in Bastar, Sukma, Dantewada, Bijapur, Narayanpur, Kondagaon and Kanker districts. The Sarva Adivasi Samaj, which is leading the bandh has demanded compensation and job to the family of the six-month-old girl who was killed in “cross-fire” between Maoists and security forces in Mutvandi forest village in Gangaloor region of Bijapur district of Bastar on Jan 1.

While the police said that the girl died due to Naxal bullets, the latter disputed the claim saying that the girl was killed by police bullets. Amid the allegations and counter-allegations, the tribal community is demanding justice in support of the family of the tribal girl. Bastar Chamber of Commerce has also extended its support to the bandh of the tribals today.

Gangaram Nag, District President of Sarva Adivasi Samaj demanded a job and compensation for the family of the slain girl. Besides, the tribal society is also appealing for a judicial inquiry into the matter. “If the government does not fulfill this demand of the tribals, then the tribal society will launch an aggressive movement in the coming days,'' Gangaram Nag said.

The tribals also demanded an end to the indiscriminate deforestation in the Hasdev area. The tribal community also demanded suspension of the mining in the region.