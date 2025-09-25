ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Tribal Girl Gangrape Case: Community Protest Police Inaction

Kawardha: Tribal community took to the streets on Thursday, protesting the alleged inaction by police in arresting those responsible for the gangrape of a tribal girl in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha on Tuesday night.

They blocked the Signal Chowk amid heavy rains, with women, youth and elderly persons sitting in front of the collectorate for hours. They threatened to intensify the protest if justice is not served at the earliest.

The gangrape was revealed by the Kawardha police on Wednesday. They said the victim was staying in a rented room with an acquaintance on Tuesday. An argument ensued between the two, after which she left the room alone at night and headed for the bus stand. Meanwhile, three unidentified men arrived, lured her, and took her out of the city. It is alleged that the trio gang-raped her in a secluded area and fled after the incident, leaving her near the bus stand.