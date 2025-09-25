Chhattisgarh Tribal Girl Gangrape Case: Community Protest Police Inaction
They accused the Kawardha police of failing to take appropriate action and of attempting to suppress the case and demanded that the culprits be hanged.
Kawardha: Tribal community took to the streets on Thursday, protesting the alleged inaction by police in arresting those responsible for the gangrape of a tribal girl in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha on Tuesday night.
They blocked the Signal Chowk amid heavy rains, with women, youth and elderly persons sitting in front of the collectorate for hours. They threatened to intensify the protest if justice is not served at the earliest.
The gangrape was revealed by the Kawardha police on Wednesday. They said the victim was staying in a rented room with an acquaintance on Tuesday. An argument ensued between the two, after which she left the room alone at night and headed for the bus stand. Meanwhile, three unidentified men arrived, lured her, and took her out of the city. It is alleged that the trio gang-raped her in a secluded area and fled after the incident, leaving her near the bus stand.
Following the incident, the police recorded her statement and conducted a medical examination. She has been kept in police custody. Several suspects have been detained for interrogation, but the culprits remain at large. This failure has fuelled anger among the tribal community, who have been demanding that the perpetrators be arrested immediately.
Protesters claim that despite CCTV cameras at various locations, the police couldn't arrest the culprits 24 hours after the incident. They have accused the Kawardha police of failing to take appropriate action and of attempting to suppress the case. The community also demanded that the houses of the accused be bulldozed and the culprits be hanged.
