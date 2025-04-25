"If Not For Nazakat Bhai.....", Chhattisgarh Tourist Recounts How A Kashmiri Guide Saved Them During Pahalgam Terror Attack

Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur/Pahalgam: A BJP youth wing leader from Chhattigarh, who was in Pahalgam during the terror attack, said they would all have been dead had Nazakat not risked his life to save them. "I would never be able to repay his kindness," BJP Yuva Morcha leader Arvind Agarwal said.

When the devastating attack took place, Nazakat Ali alias Nazakat Ahmed Shah, a Kashmiri businessman and tourist guide had gone out of the way to save this group of 11 tourists, including four couples and three children, from Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district.

Tourists with Nazakat (ETV Bharat)

He had hurriedly taken away the tourists in an SUV from Baisaran Valley to a hotel. Then, he again returned to the spot to rescue two other persons of the group who were left behind and brought them to safety.

According to the BJP leader they were clicking photographs and enjoying the scenic beauty of the place when the firing started. "Nazakat bhai asked us to be cautious and made us run to a safe location from where he took us to a hotel in an Innova. It is because of him that we managed to escape before the terrorists came near us," Agarwal, a resident of Chhattisgarh's Chimiri area said, praising the Kashmiri guide.

A tourist with the Kashmiri guide (ETV Bharat)

The group of tourists had gone to Kashmir on April 17. Shivanshi Jain, who was in the group, said Nazakat has displayed an example of humanity and Kashmiriat. When she called her family members from Pahalgam to inform about her safety, she had told how this Kashmiri guide had saved her from the terrorists. Thus, not only members of their group but their family members back home are thankful to this Kashmiri tourist guide.

Nazakat said he took the group to various tourist spots including Srinagar, Gulmarg and Kashmir. "Finally, it was only Pahalgam that was left to be covered. I have a house in Pahalgam, where the group was accommodated. At around 12 pm on April 22, we left for a walk in Baisaran, also called "Mini Switzerland". Everyone was eating Maggi and getting their photographs clicked. Suddenly, the sound of firing was heard. I ran from Baisaran valley with them and after carrying them in an SUV to a hotel, I returned for the two others who had been left behind. The greatest satisfaction is that all my guests are safe," he added.

Nazakat has been a regular visitor to Chirmiri, where he comes every winter with his family to sell Kashmiri shawls and woolen garments. He has a good relationship with Jain so when 11 people from Chirmiri reached Pahalgam, Nazakat took the responsibility of taking them around.