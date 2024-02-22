Chhattisgarh: Toddler's Body Found in Korba; Foul Play Suspected After Private Parts Found Mutilated

Korba: In a shocking incident of suspected murder, the body of an unidentified toddler was found with its private parts mutilated in a forest area in Korba district of Chhattisgarh with police suspecting it to be a case of murder, sources said. Sources said that the body of the child, believed to be two and a half years old, was found in the forest of Kharmora near the industrial area adjacent to the city on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses said that they saw the body of the child lying in the forest area while they were collecting firewood in the forest area and then informed the local police. "I went to the forest with my wife to collect firewood. During this time, I saw the dead body of the child here at 10:00 in the morning. After which we got scared and ran away from there and informed the cops," Gangaram, a local, said.

Soon after being informed, a team of police from the local police station rushed to the spot and retrieved the body of the toddler. The deceased has not been identified, but looking at the crime scene, there is a possibility that the child was murdered and the body was thrown in the forest, an official associated with the investigation of the case said.

The official informed that the toddler's neck bore injury marks even as the private parts were mutilated suggesting foul play. Seeing the gravity of the situation, SP Siddharth Tiwari himself reached the spot along with police personnel late in the night. Along with the forensic team, help from the dog squad is also being taken.