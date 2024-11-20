Chhattisgarh To Start Direct Flights To Singapore And Dubai

Raipur: Boosting its presence on the international flying map, Chhattisgarh is set to add another foreign destination by launching direct flight services to Singapore and Dubai. The nod for the air service from Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur came following a meeting between chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu. The meeting also saw brainstorming over the development of regional airports of the state.

An agreement has been reached to start air services from Raipur to Patna and Ranchi as well for which permission has been granted by the civil aviation ministry.

In the meeting, Sai demanded that Swami Vivekananda Airport be accorded the international tag which will promote the transportation of agricultural and horticultural products. He said there is great potential for international air service in Chhattisgarh and this step will encourage the economic development of the state and will increase connectivity at the global level.

"The passenger traffic on these routes is quite good and these services are expected to be commercially viable. On our demand, the union aviation minister has agreed to the proposal to start international air services from Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur soon," Sai said.

The CM has made a demand for air services between Raipur and Patna, which Naidu has agreed to. The service will connect Chhattisgarh with Bihar and Jharkhand by air and prove beneficial for the people of Bihar and Jharkhand living in Chhattisgarh.

Sai proposed to upgrade the Bilaspur Airport to the 3C IFR category and complete the installation process of the radio navigation system (DVOR) at the earliest to facilitate night landing at the airport.

Discussion was also held about the air service from Ambikapur Airport to connect major cities like Raipur, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya by air. There has also been a demand to restore financial support for flights under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) at Jagdalpur and Bilaspur airports. Increasing connectivity on these routes will help in regional development, in turn boosting tourism.