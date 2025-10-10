Symbol Of Wildlife Conservation In Chhattisgarh, Tigress Bijli Succumbs To Kidney Disease
Bijli was sent to Jamnagar Vantara Wildlife Rescue Centre in Gujarat, from Raipur for better treatment. However, the tigress succumbed to the disease.
Raipur: The pride of Raipur jungle safari and the symbol of wildlife conservation in Chhattisgarh, tigress Bijli passed away on Friday due to chronic kidney disease.
Bijli was sent to Jamnagar Vantara Wildlife Rescue Centre in Gujarat, thousands of kilometers from Raipur for better treatment. However, the tigress succumbed to the disease.
Bijli's last journey was not limited to medical treatment, but also became a story of hope, love and compassion. The tigress had been a centre of attraction for the tourists and wildlife lovers. Bijli was treated locally for the disease and was then sent to Jamnagar in a special train coach fitted with air-cooling and secure cage.
Teams of the Forest department, railways and doctors worked hard to ensure Bijli's safe journey to Gujarat. The anxiety and hope of the moment the tigress left for Jamnagar, were clearly visible in the eyes of the children, tourists and the jungle safari team.
Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap personally assessed the health status of Bijli and special permission was granted for the railway coach to carry the tigress to Gujarat was obtained within 24 hours.
Upon Bijli's arrival at Jamnagar, specialist veterinarian of Greens Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre conducted a thorough examination to diagnose the issue. Despite all possible efforts and medical care, the tigress could not survive.
"Her bravery, struggle and indomitable courage left a lasting mark in the hearts of wildlife lovers. We tried our best to save Bijli," said Arun Kumar Pandey, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Chhattisgarh.
