Chhattisgarh: Three Persons Injured As IED Planted By Naxalites Explodes In Bijapur

A police official said that the incident took place around 9 am near Bandepara village under Madded police station limits.

By PTI

Published : May 30, 2025 at 3:09 PM IST

Bijapur: Three persons, including a teenage boy, were injured on Friday when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said. The incident took place around 9 am near Bandepara village under Madded police station limits, a police official here said.

As per preliminary information, Gote Joga (45), Badde Sunil (20) and Vivek Dodhi (17), all residents of Dampaya village in the area, were walking to Bandepara for some work when they came in contact with a pressure IED.

The IED blew up, causing serious injuries to their legs and faces, he said. After learning about the incident, the authorities sent an ambulance to the spot, and efforts are being made to shift the victims to the hospital, the official said.

Maoists often plant IEDs along roads, dirt tracks and in forests to target security personnel during patrolling in interior pockets of the Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur. Several civilians have fallen prey to such traps in Bastar, police said.

