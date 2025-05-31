ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh | Three Naxalites With Rs 21 Lakh Bounty Held In Sukma

Sukma: Three Naxalites, carrying a collective reward of Rs 21 lakh on their heads, have been arrested in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said Saturday. The trio was allegedly involved in the murder of a Shiksha Doot (temporary visiting teacher) in the district last year, they said.

The cadres, identified as Dodi Podia (36), Dodi Pandu (18) and Dodi Nandu (28), were apprehended by a joint team of Central Reserve Police Force's 165th battalion and local police from their native place Gondpalli under Jagargunda police station limits, a police official here said.

Podia, a platoon party committee member of Maoists, and Pandu, a People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) company no. 10 party members were carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh each, while Nandu carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, he said.