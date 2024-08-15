Chhattisgarh: Three Killed In Road Accident On Bilaspur-Pendridih Bypass

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): Three persons were killed after the car they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck, police said on Thursday.

"The mishap occurred on the Bilaspur-Pendridih road at around 3.30 am when the car, which was going at a high speed, rammed into the truck. The three women, who were inside the car, were killed, while the car's driver sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital," a senior police official said.

He added that the deceased have been identified as Priti Sharma (48), her daughter Shruti Sharma and Shreya Sharma. "The trio was returning to their home after having dinner at a restaurant," the senior police official added.

"During the time of the accident, deceased Priti Sharma's son Ankit was at the wheels. Ankit's condition is stated to be critical," he added.

"A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered in this connection and we are probing the matter," the senior police official added.

Meanwhile, on August 2, at least five members of a family, including a four-year-old boy, were killed after their car collided with a truck in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. The accident took place near Parsoria village under Sanodha police station limits, about 20 km away from the district headquarters.