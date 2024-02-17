Pet Goat Stolen, Taken Away in Luxury Car at Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur; FIR lodged

Surguja (Chhattisgarh) : A pet goat named 'Sheru' was kidnapped in Raghunathpur of Lundra development block. The kidnapper came in a big luxury car and snatched it away. The entire incident of goat kidnapping was captured in CCTV.

The owner of the goat, Suresh Gupta, lodged a police complaint on February 8 at Raghunathpur outpost. He alleged that on the morning of Thursday 8th February, a man came in a car and left with his pet goat in his car. CCTV footage of the theft has also been submitted in the police station, seeking immediate arrest of the accused.

"I had reared that goat with the understanding that every goat gets slaughtered and I would not let it get slaughtered. His manners were also like that of humans. Whoever came to my house used to shake hands with him first. We have brought him up with a lot of love," said Suresh Gupta. He accused Raghunathpur police of not investigating the case properly.

Gupta said that the stolen goat's location was found till Banaras Chowk of Ambikapur and there was footage at a toll plaza showing the goat, which has later been taken to Bhilai. He said that even after many days of the incident, the police are not able to catch the accused. On Friday, Suresh Gupta went to the SP office in Ambikapur and sought thorough investigation into the matter.

"FIR has been registered in Raghunathpur outpost in the case of goat theft. Police is continuously taking action in this matter. A team has also gone out. The name of the accused is also clear. The accused will be caught soon," said Puplesh Kumar, ASP.

The goat owner is persistently applying pressure on the police to nab the accused though there has been no noticeable progress in the investigation. Now it has to be seen whether the complainant will be reunited with his pet goat or not.