Chhattisgarh tableau for 75th Republic Day to showcase Bastar's traditional 'Muria Darbar'

New Delhi/Raipur: The Chhattisgarh tableau for the upcoming 75th Republic Day celebrations in Delhi will showcase the 600-year tribal tradition of Bastar division of the state, sources said. The tableau titled “Bastar Ki Aadim Jansansad: Muria Darbar,” will be on display at the upcoming Republic Day parade in the national capital on Jan 26.

In a statement issued by one of the officials involved in the coordination of the tableau, it has been said that the tableau of Chhattisgarh will showcase the tribal tradition still alive in Bastar region since ancient times. The tableau, the official said, is a witness to the democratic consciousness among the tribals in the state. The tableau refers to the tribal people's parliament of Bastar.

The darbar is an ancient tradition of decision making by the tribals. This tradition is still alive in Bastar division. The world's largest and longest-lasting Bastar Dussehra concludes with the Muria Darbar. In the festival, the tribals stage the Muria Darbar by playing the role of the tribal king and public representatives.

At this year's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, 16 tableaux from 28 states have been selected to be showcased on the occasion. The selection of the tableux has led to a political row with the chief ministers of the left out states accusing the Centre of political vendetta. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had recently slammed the Centre for rejecting the state's tableau for this year's Republic Day.

In a post on X, Mann had written, “Today, the value of the martyrdom of Punjabis by the BJP government at the centre has been presented to 3 crores Punjabis through the media. This time again the tableau of Punjab was not included in the 26th January parade...we sent 3 subjects... 1. History of Martyrs of Punjabis 2. History of Mai Bhago Ji 3. Priceless heritage of Punjab."