Loading...

Chhattisgarh tableau for 75th Republic Day to showcase Bastar's traditional 'Muria Darbar'

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 23, 2024, 1:41 PM IST

The Chhattisgarh tableau named “Bastar Ki Aadim Jansansad: Muria Darbar,” will be showcased on the 75th Republic Day in New Delhi and will celebrate the traditional Muria Darbar of Bastar region. The Darbar refers to the ancient people's parliament of tribals which is still prevalent in the state.

The Chhattisgarh tableau named “Bastar Ki Aadim Jansansad: Muria Darbar,” will be showcased on the 75th Republic Day in New Delhi and will celebrate the traditional Muria Darbar of Bastar region. The Darbar refers to the ancient people's parliament of tribals which is still prevalent in the state.

New Delhi/Raipur: The Chhattisgarh tableau for the upcoming 75th Republic Day celebrations in Delhi will showcase the 600-year tribal tradition of Bastar division of the state, sources said. The tableau titled “Bastar Ki Aadim Jansansad: Muria Darbar,” will be on display at the upcoming Republic Day parade in the national capital on Jan 26.

In a statement issued by one of the officials involved in the coordination of the tableau, it has been said that the tableau of Chhattisgarh will showcase the tribal tradition still alive in Bastar region since ancient times. The tableau, the official said, is a witness to the democratic consciousness among the tribals in the state. The tableau refers to the tribal people's parliament of Bastar.

The darbar is an ancient tradition of decision making by the tribals. This tradition is still alive in Bastar division. The world's largest and longest-lasting Bastar Dussehra concludes with the Muria Darbar. In the festival, the tribals stage the Muria Darbar by playing the role of the tribal king and public representatives.

At this year's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, 16 tableaux from 28 states have been selected to be showcased on the occasion. The selection of the tableux has led to a political row with the chief ministers of the left out states accusing the Centre of political vendetta. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had recently slammed the Centre for rejecting the state's tableau for this year's Republic Day.

In a post on X, Mann had written, “Today, the value of the martyrdom of Punjabis by the BJP government at the centre has been presented to 3 crores Punjabis through the media. This time again the tableau of Punjab was not included in the 26th January parade...we sent 3 subjects... 1. History of Martyrs of Punjabis 2. History of Mai Bhago Ji 3. Priceless heritage of Punjab."

  1. Read more: CM Siddaramaiah to write letter to Centre on Karnataka tableau; BJP defends Delhi's decision
  2. R-Day Parade 2024: Punjab, Bengal tableaus did not align with 'broader theme', say MoD sources
  3. West Bengal: Kanyashree tableau rejected again for R-Day

TAGGED:

Muria Darbar of Bastartableau of ChhattisgarhRepublic Day parade75th Republic Day

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.