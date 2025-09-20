ETV Bharat / state

Surguja’s 'Sakhis' Redefine Empowerment, Drive Change & Excel In Delivering Rural Services

By Deshdeepak Gupta

Surguja (Chhattisgarh): The change is evident. And women are driving the change. Once limited to the threshold of homes looking after domestic affairs, today, women in Surguja are powering change in villages and how! Under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), thousands of women have achieved economic dependence, stepping into roles which were once considered male-bastion. Today, these women are not just running self-help groups but also collecting electricity bills, installing high-security number plates, and managing banking services for the people in their localities.

Called Sakhis (friends) - from Bank Sakhi, Pashu Sakhi, Krishi Sakhi, Vidyut Sakhi, and now, Parivahan Sakhi, the women in each of these roles have stepped forward and transformed themselves into skilled workers and entrepreneurs.

How did Parivahan Sakhis come into being? In a first-of-its-kind initiative, 64 women in Surguja were chosen to do jobs that include fitting vehicles with high-security number plates and handling transport-related services like Aadhaar-RC linkage and mobile updates. For every number plate the women fit, they earn a commission of Rs 95. In the first phase 36 women have been imparted training to serve as Parvahan Sakhi, while the rest will be soon trained.

“Usually getting number plates was a hassle. So these women who have been trained on how to get the number plates and then get them fitted, are doing all that is needed for the process. It has started benefitting people with the long process and the women earn well,” says District Panchayat CEO Vinay Agarwal.

As the Transport Department records show 3,48,000 vehicles registered in the district, approximately 50% of these are either not in use in the district or are away. Some vehicles have been scrapped or are impounded at police stations due to fines. Rahul Mishra of NRLM says, “Only 18,000 vehicles have been fitted with the number plates so far. The remaining 1.5 lakh will give our Parivahan Didis enough work.”

Surguja’s 'Didis' Redefine Empowerment, Excel In Domestic Work, Drive Change In Rural Services (ETV Bharat)

Though Parvahan Sakhi is a new concept, the other didis who have been working in the rural pockets include Vidyut Sakhis and Pashu Sakhis. Given Android phones and Bluetooth printers, the Vidyut Sakhis visit villages, take meter readings, and issue on-the-spot bills. For every house or one meter, they earn Rs 12.

“Earlier, only men used to come as meter readers. Now, women from our own villages are managing the bills and we feel comfortable doing the work,” says Sonam Rajwade, one of the first Vidyut Sakhis.

Currently, 11 Vidyut Sakhis are active across 11 clusters of Surguja who do their work with regularity and discipline. It has started reflecting in the streamlined bill collection. “We work hard to ensure everything is done as per the process, because we are being paid for it,” she adds.

It was in 2014 that Surguja’s women-led revolution took shape when then Collector Ritu Sen wanted more women’s participation in male-dominated jobs like driving autos, running canteens, and handling parking slots. Eleven years later, that small revolution has taken the shape of an ‘Army of Didis’.