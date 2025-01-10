Chhattisgarh: Supervisor Dies By Suicide Accusing His Missing Wife, In-Laws

Raipur: A month after Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash's death, a similar case occurred in Raipur, as a supervisor, Udayraj Mishra, allegedly died by suicide after making a video on Wednesday, police said.

Before attempting suicide, through the video, the deceased revealed that his wife and in-laws used to harass him, they added.

Gudhiyari police station in-charge Krishna Kumar Kushwaha said Mishra had filed a report regarding his missing wife on January 6. After his death news, the Raipur Police has registered a case.

According to the police, the deceased is said to be a resident of Rewa, and the deceased's family has been informed to reach the spot. As per the police, both parties are to arrive shortly.

According to Kushwaha, there was a conversation between the deceased Udayraj and his missing wife on WhatsApp. Based on the call records, the police are tracing her. The police team further said that the wife has also released a video about being harassed by her husband.

Udayraj, in his video, said, ''Mummy Papa, forgive me; my wife and her family members trouble me a lot." "My in-laws threatened to kill me and also talked about killing my children," he emphasised.

In addition, the deceased requested the in-charge saying, ''Both my children should be handed over to my parents, not be handed over to the children's maternal grandparents as they are in danger."

According to the Gudhiyari police team, Udayraj Mishra was presently living with his family at Diksha Nagar in Raipur. He was working as a supervisor in a company.

On January 3, after a dispute between the duo, his wife, Gudiya Mishra, left the house with her two children, aged 4 and 10 years.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.