Chhattisgarh: Sukma Police Nab 3 Naxalites Planning Major IED Blast, Explosives Recovered

Sukma: Three Naxalites who were allegedly planning to carry out a major IED blast were arrested from Pentapad village in Chintagufa area of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, police officials said on Monday.

Podiyam Joga (25), Madvi Masa (25), and Pojja Madvi (29) were apprehended on Sunday during an anti-Naxal operation launched by the Central Reserve Police Force's 50th battalion and local police from Dabbakonta security camp in Pentapad and Entapad.

"The three are militia members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist). A tiffin bomb weighing around 3 kilograms, five detonators, five gelatin rods, four pencil cells, electric wires, and detonating cord were recovered from them," a police official said. All three are residents of Burkalanka village.

The police official added that the three were active Naxalites and were planning to carry out a blast. In the preliminary interrogation, the Naxalites admitted that they were preparing to plant these explosive materials to harm the security forces when they got a chance.

All the arrested Naxalites were produced in court on Monday. A case has been registered against them under crime number 09/2025. The court has sent all three on judicial remand. Police officials further said that the Naxal eradication campaign is going on full swing in the district, and such action will continue in the future as well.