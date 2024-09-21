ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: SP, Collector Of Kabirdham Transferred Following Mob Violence, Custodial Death

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has shunted out Kabirdham Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) after incidents of mob violence and custodial death in the district triggered a row, an official said. The Congress has given a call for a state-wide bandh on Saturday to protest against the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

Gopal Verma will replace Janmejay Mahobe as the collector of Kabirdham, while Rajesh Agrawal will be the SP in place of Abhishek Pallava, the public relations department official said on Friday. Mahobe has been appointed as the Managing Director of the state's Civil Supply Corporation, while Pallava has been made the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of the police headquarters in Nava Raipur, the official added.

Besides, 23 personnel attached to Rengakhar police station have been removed for thrashing residents of Loharidih village after the incident of mob violence, he said. A probe in connection with the setting ablaze of a deputy sarpanch's house following the death of a man on September 15 headed by Additional District Magistrate Nirbhay Kumar Sahu has been ordered, he said.

On September 15, at least 69 persons were nabbed for allegedly setting on fire the house of Loharidih village deputy sarpanch Raghunath Sahu in Rengakhar police station limits, leading to the latter's death.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggested the attack on Raghunath Sahu was triggered following suspicion that he had killed a villager identified as Kachru Sahu, who was found hanging from a tree the same day in nearby Bijatola village in Balaghat district of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.