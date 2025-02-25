ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Sodium Explosion In Bilaspur School Bathroom Injures Class 4 Girl, Four Students Detained

Bilaspur: A 10-year-old girl was injured in a sodium blast at a private school in Bilaspur's Civil Line area on Friday. The Chhattisgarh Police have detained four students in connection with the incident, and they were presented in Juvenile Court on Monday. The court ordered the students' transfer to a juvenile home.

According to Civil Line Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Nimitesh Singh, a case has been registered based on the blast in the school's bathroom, and the investigation is ongoing. The forensic team has collected samples from the scene, and the report is still awaited.

Singh said the preliminary investigations led to the detention of four Class 8 students. A fifth student, who had gone to meet relatives, is yet to be nabbed.

The incident occurred at approximately 10 am during an examination at the school. When the staff teacher reached the bathroom, they found a Class 4 student badly burned from the explosion. She was immediately taken to the hospital. The investigation revealed the blast was caused by sodium, which reacted with water, Singh added.