Chhattisgarh: Six Naxalites Including Two Females surrendered Themselves To Police

Sukma(Chhattisgarh): In the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, six Naxalites, including two females, surrendered themselves to the police on Saturday, according to an official. Together, the two women had a Rs 3 lakh bounty hanging over their heads.



And Muchaki and Telam Geeta A few (both female) including Nuppo Hunga, Podiyam Hunga, Madvi Masa, and Kawasi Chinga, also known as Singa, turned themselves in to senior police authorities, the person added, expressing dissatisfaction with the "hollow and inhuman" Maoist doctrine.

He continued, saying that they were also impressed by the local police's "Puna Narkom" (meaning "new dawn" in the Gondi language) rehabilitation program for Naxalites.



The police official stated that Geeta, who had a Rs 2 lakh bounty on her head, belonged to the Kistaram Area Committee of Naxalites' Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangathan (KAMS). He said that Muchaki Some was a militia commander with a Rs 1 lakh reward on her head.



According to the official, the six will be rehabilitated in accordance with the policies of the state government. The four individuals were lower-rung cadres.