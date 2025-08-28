Chhattisgarh Shocker: Woman 'Plotted' Husband's Murder With Lover; Duo Held

Durg: Police in Chhattisgarh's Durg cracked a murder case of a man who was killed as a fallout of a conspiracy between his wife and her lover, who bludgeoned him to death.

The body of Dhanesh Thakur, aged between 40 and 45, was recovered on August 24 near Amla Bari in the Police Chowki Nagpura area. After a thorough investigation, Anjani Thakur and her lover, Harpal Singh Rajput, were arrested.

Police launched a thorough investigation after the discovery of Dhanesh's body, which initially remained unidentified. On the morning of August 24, police found the body of the deceased, which bore a severe head injury. To aid in identification, the police circulated the man’s photograph to the public via the Cyber Prahari network.

Shortly, Anjani came forward, identifying her husband's body. The woman claimed she had no idea who could have committed such a heinous act. The police immediately began their investigation and filed a case of murder under Section 103 BNS at the Chowki Nagpura Police Station in Pulgaon.

As the investigation began, the police suspected foul play. According to Crime DSP Ajay Singh, Anjani Thakur had been in a secret, long-term illicit relationship with Harpal Singh Rajput for the last 25 years.

Dhanesh, on the other hand, was unemployed and had developed a severe addiction to alcohol. This combination of issues had led to frequent domestic disputes. According to Anjani, Dhanesh often demanded money from Anjani, and when she couldn’t provide it, he would resort to verbal abuse. His constant presence at home, particularly while drunk, became a source of tension for Anjani and her lover, Harpal.

"Anjani and Harpal faced inconvenience due to Dhanesh's presence at home. For this reason, both of them planned to eliminate Dhanesh. On August 24, Harpal took Dhanesh to Amla Bari in Anjani's Activa on the pretext of giving him alcohol and made him drink alcohol. Harpal killed the drunk Dhanesh by hitting him on the head with a heavy stone," Singh said.