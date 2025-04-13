ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Shocker: 'Missing' Man Was Murdered By Family Members, Buried In Own House, Reveal Police

Victim Sandeep Bharti was allegedly murdered by his own family members and his body buried in the house. Truth comes out almost after eight months.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 13, 2025 at 12:54 AM IST

Sakti: Eight months after the sudden disappearance of one Sandeep Bharti of Charpara village in Malkharoda of Chhattisgarh's Sakti, police claimed to have solved the case, asserting that he was murdered and buried.

What came as a shocker for every villager is police revealed the accused are none other than Sandeep's own family members who allegedly murdered their son and buried his body in their house.

After receiving information on Saturday, police immediately reached the village and initiated the process of recovering the body's remains.

Murder Investigation Intensifies

It is being said that neighbours and locals of Charpara village used to frequently inquire about Sandeep's whereabouts but his family always responded saying - their son had gone somewhere without informing. However, Saturday morning, the truth suddenly slipped from the mouth of Sandeep Bharti's mother, which triggered an uproar in the village. As soon as the villagers informed the matter to the police, a team rushed to the spot and carried out digging. Subsequently, the body was exhumed.

Family Members Interrogated

Following this, Police took the family members into custody and launched an interrogation. As questioning is still underway, the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

According to Sakti police, they will reveal more details only after the investigation is complete. The police team has also sought assistance of forensic experts to gather more information. "Complete picture will emerge only after the investigation is over. All family members are being interrogated," said a senior police official.

