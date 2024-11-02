ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Six Killed, One Hurt After Uncontrollable Car Falls Into Pond In Balrampur

Balrampur: At least six people were killed, and another sustained critical injuries after an uncontrollable car fell into a pond in Balrampur-Ramanujganj district of Chhattisgarh, police said.

The mishap took place in the Budhabagicha area of Rajpur Kusmi Marg here on Saturday evening, police added.

Soon after the accident, the police team headed to the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem. According to the Balrampur police officials, "A high-speed SUV car was passing through Rajpur Kusmi Marg, and the car went out of control and fell into a pond."

"The vehicle submerged in the pond was somehow pulled out, and the identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained," the police officials added.