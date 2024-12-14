ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Seven Naxalites Arrested In Sukma, 1 In Bijapur

Sukma/Bijapur: At least eight Naxals were arrested by security forces from two places in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said. According to the police, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from them.

While seven Naxals were apprehended from Sukma, one Naxal was arrested from Bijapur, they said. According to police, seven Naxals were apprehended from Jagargunda in Chhattisgarh's Sukma. The action was taken by the 150th Batallion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the COBRA squad.

Suka Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan confirmed the arrests. Meanwhile, one Naxal was apprehended from the jurisdiction of Tarem police station in Bijapur. "The Naxal was held during Area Domination action. The Naxal has been identified as Ravi alias Santosh. There were four cases registered against him at the Tarem Police Station and two warrants were pending against him," a senior police official said.