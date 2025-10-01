ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Sets Up India's First State-Of-The-Art Smart Registration Office

Fast, Transparent, Convenient Registration The office has been developed on a PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model, which aims to ensure fast, transparent, and modern standards for citizen services. People will no longer need to visit crowded government offices to register their houses, shops, or land. Citizens will be able to complete their registrations in 12 to 15 minutes, in an environment similar to passport and airport offices.

Veena Dewangan of Raipur was the first to have a sale deed prepared and make a digital payment to mark the official operations of the office. Veena Dewangan's registration was demonstrated through a cashless payment in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.

The high-tech office was inaugurated in Atal Nagar, Naya Raipur by Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma and Finance Minister O.P. Chaudhary on Tuesday.

Raipur: Chhattisgarh has become the first state to establish the country's first state-of-the-art smart property registration office in capital Raipur.

The new smart registration offices have been designed to provide a pleasant and convenient experience for citizens. Its key features include a state-of-the-art, air-conditioned complex where citizens can comfortably wait for their turn. Free Wi-Fi and charging stations are available to help people utilize their time efficiently. A queue-management system and digital display boards will eliminate long lines and provide instant access to information about documents and fees. Helpdesk staff will assist citizens at every step. Clean drinking water and airport-style washrooms have been carefully designed to ensure cleanliness and convenience.

Hi-Tech Office A Model For The Country, Says Dy CM

Deputy CM, Arun Sao, who inaugurated the smart registration office, said that the innovative initiative of the Chhattisgarh government has been appreciated by the government of India. “The central government has studied this model and recommended its adoption to other states, thereby establishing the state as a model at the national level,” Sao claimed.

Sao said the Smart Registration Office marks the beginning of a new era of good governance and citizen amenities in the state. “This initiative will further strengthen Chhattisgarh as a welfare state and underlines that citizen convenience is the foundation of good governance,” he added.

Finance Minister, OP Choudhary said the common citizens were a top priority, and the Smart Registration Office was a “direct result of the government's commitment to good governance and citizen convenience”.

The Chhattisgarh government aims to equip all 117 registration offices in the state with world-class facilities within the next year. In the first phase, 10 offices are being developed, of which the office in Nava Raipur is fully operational. Given the success of this model, the Government of India is considering developing registration offices across the country along similar lines.