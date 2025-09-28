ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Sees Over Tenfold Hike In Tourist Footfalls In Five Years, Naxal-Affected Areas Pose Major Challenge

Raipur: The religious, cultural, and historical background of Chhattisgarh has immense potential to attract tourists. However, policies needed to promote the same are failing to reach the grassroots level due to a lack of resources. Tourist destinations like Chitrakoot Falls in Bastar, Gandeshwar Mountain in Jashpur, Kurdar Hill Eco Resort in Bilaspur, Tirathgarh Falls in Bastar, Sarja Ethnic Resort in Jashpur, Mainpat Buddhist Temple in Surguja, and the Kafi Hill Centre in Korba are often in the news for their serene and pristine beauty.

Data from recent years shows that the number of tourist footfalls in Chhattisgarh has increased more than tenfold in five years. In 2024, a total of 3.14 crore tourists visited Chhattisgarh, compared to 2.6 crore in 2023. In 2022, it saw 2.36 crore tourist footfalls against 1.15 crore the previous year. In 2020, 30 lakh tourists visited the state.

However, the number of tourists in Naxal-affected areas has not increased significantly, as there was not a single tourist in areas like Koriya, Narayanpur, Bijapur, Bemetara, Mohla-Manpur-Ambagadh and Sukma for the last four years. Mostly, important religious destinations attracted the maximum number of tourists, as per the data.

About 7.287 lakh tourists came to Rajnandgaon, nearly 3 lakh to Gariaband, 2.79 lakh to Raipur, 4.96 lakh to Bastar and 5.21 lakh to Ambikapur in 2024. In 2023, a total of 2.6 crore tourists came to the state, with 5.75 lakh in Rajnandgaon, 3.055 lakh in Janjgir-Champa, 2.19 lakh in Gariaband, 3.04 lakh in Bastar, and 3.33 lakh in Ambikapur.