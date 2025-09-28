Chhattisgarh Sees Over Tenfold Hike In Tourist Footfalls In Five Years, Naxal-Affected Areas Pose Major Challenge
Senior economist Tapesh Chandra Gupta said promises of development will never materialise if the fear perception of Naxalism is not eradicated from the people's minds.
Published : September 28, 2025 at 12:23 PM IST
Raipur: The religious, cultural, and historical background of Chhattisgarh has immense potential to attract tourists. However, policies needed to promote the same are failing to reach the grassroots level due to a lack of resources. Tourist destinations like Chitrakoot Falls in Bastar, Gandeshwar Mountain in Jashpur, Kurdar Hill Eco Resort in Bilaspur, Tirathgarh Falls in Bastar, Sarja Ethnic Resort in Jashpur, Mainpat Buddhist Temple in Surguja, and the Kafi Hill Centre in Korba are often in the news for their serene and pristine beauty.
Data from recent years shows that the number of tourist footfalls in Chhattisgarh has increased more than tenfold in five years. In 2024, a total of 3.14 crore tourists visited Chhattisgarh, compared to 2.6 crore in 2023. In 2022, it saw 2.36 crore tourist footfalls against 1.15 crore the previous year. In 2020, 30 lakh tourists visited the state.
However, the number of tourists in Naxal-affected areas has not increased significantly, as there was not a single tourist in areas like Koriya, Narayanpur, Bijapur, Bemetara, Mohla-Manpur-Ambagadh and Sukma for the last four years. Mostly, important religious destinations attracted the maximum number of tourists, as per the data.
About 7.287 lakh tourists came to Rajnandgaon, nearly 3 lakh to Gariaband, 2.79 lakh to Raipur, 4.96 lakh to Bastar and 5.21 lakh to Ambikapur in 2024. In 2023, a total of 2.6 crore tourists came to the state, with 5.75 lakh in Rajnandgaon, 3.055 lakh in Janjgir-Champa, 2.19 lakh in Gariaband, 3.04 lakh in Bastar, and 3.33 lakh in Ambikapur.
At the Bastar Investors Connect held on September 11, Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai said the Chhattisgarh Industrial Policy 2024-2030 includes several major development schemes for the tourism sector. "A 45% subsidy will be provided for setting up projects like hotels, wellness centres, and sports facilities in Bastar. Families and people affected by Naxalism will receive an additional 10% subsidy for setting up industries here. Tourism will create unlimited employment opportunities, providing jobs to the local population, improving their standard of living," Sai had said.
Speaking to ETV Bharat on the potential and development of tourism, senior economist Tapesh Chandra Gupta said if Chhattisgarh is added to the national-level plans, tourism will expand, but a comprehensive strategy will be required. "Tourism will generate employment, increase per capita income, strengthen citizens' economic independence, and the government will spend money on new and other major development projects," he said.
On inter-state migration, Gupta said migration is not directly related to employment. However, where tourism is stronger, there are more employment opportunities. "If we look at the employment potential, tourism in Shimla, Ladakh, Kashmir, or other places holds significant employment potential. Everything from shops to transportation is linked to a strong economic structure," he added.
Gupta said Bastar will see a rapid transformation after March 31, 2026, the deadline set by the Centre to eliminate Naxalism. "While Naxalites are being eradicated from Bastar, the fear perception is still very much there. Until that is eradicated, the promises of development will never materialise," he added.
Although Gupta believes that tourism contributes 3-7% to the state's gross domestic product, he highlighted the need for a strong strategy.
Also Read