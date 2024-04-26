Chhattisgarh Security Personnel Killed in 'Accidental Firing' at Former MLA's Bungalow in Raipur

Raipur: One personnel of Chhattisgarh Armed Force died and another injured in an 'accidental firing' incident at the bungalow of former Dantewada MLA Devati Karma in Raipur on Friday, an official said.

The deceased, Ajay Singh, head constable was a resident of Bijuri while Ram Kumar Dohra, assistant platoon commander, a resident of Bhind is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Both were deployed under VIP security of deputy collector Ashish Karma, son of Devati Karma.

The incident took place at Civil Lines in Raipur when the two security personnel were cleaning weapons. Suddenly a bullet got fired and it hit Singh on his chest and Dohra on his palm. An investigation has been initiated into the incident.

Lakhan Patle, ASP, Raipur City said, the incident took place at Devati Karma's bungalow between 7 and 8 am today. The security personnel were deployed under the VIP security and were cleaning weapons when the bullet was fired, Patle said.

"Assistant platoon commander Ram Kumar Dohra and head constable Ajay Singh have been regularly cleaning weapons in the police barrack. However, this time a bullet was fired that passed through Dohra's palm and hit straight at the right side Singh's chest. Both were admitted to Mekahara, where Singh was declared brought dead and Dohra is undergoing treatment," Patle said.

Police said that the incident is being probed.