Chhattisgarh Security Personnel Killed in 'Accidental Firing' at Former MLA's Bungalow in Raipur

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 26, 2024, 3:40 PM IST

Chhattisgarh Security Personnel Killed in 'Accidental Firing' at Former MLA's Bungalow in Raipur

The incident took place when the two security personnel were cleaning weapons at the bungalow of former MLA Devati Karma in Raipur this morning. A probe has been launched into the case.

Raipur: One personnel of Chhattisgarh Armed Force died and another injured in an 'accidental firing' incident at the bungalow of former Dantewada MLA Devati Karma in Raipur on Friday, an official said.

The deceased, Ajay Singh, head constable was a resident of Bijuri while Ram Kumar Dohra, assistant platoon commander, a resident of Bhind is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Both were deployed under VIP security of deputy collector Ashish Karma, son of Devati Karma.

The incident took place at Civil Lines in Raipur when the two security personnel were cleaning weapons. Suddenly a bullet got fired and it hit Singh on his chest and Dohra on his palm. An investigation has been initiated into the incident.

Lakhan Patle, ASP, Raipur City said, the incident took place at Devati Karma's bungalow between 7 and 8 am today. The security personnel were deployed under the VIP security and were cleaning weapons when the bullet was fired, Patle said.

"Assistant platoon commander Ram Kumar Dohra and head constable Ajay Singh have been regularly cleaning weapons in the police barrack. However, this time a bullet was fired that passed through Dohra's palm and hit straight at the right side Singh's chest. Both were admitted to Mekahara, where Singh was declared brought dead and Dohra is undergoing treatment," Patle said.

Police said that the incident is being probed.

Read more

  1. Soldier Dead, Another Injured in Accidental Firing in Chhattisgarh
  2. Jawan Killed In Accidental Firing In Rajasthan
  3. Civilian killed in accidental firing in J-K's Pulwama: Officials

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.