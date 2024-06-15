Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Recover 3 IEDs Planted In Naxal-Prone Bijapur

Bijapur: Security forces on Saturday recovered and diffused three powerful improvised explosive devices (IED) that were planted by the Naxalites along an under-construction road between Gadami and Kader in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, officials said.

They said the IEDs were targeted at the jawans who had gone for a search operation under an anti-Naxal drive in the area. These were planted on the stretch where road construction is underway, officials added.

IEDs Were Targeted at the Jawans Who Had Gone for a Search Operation under an Anti-Naxal Drive (Source: ETV Bharat)

With the help of Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel removed the three IEDs that were planted beneath the ground and diffused them.

After diffusing the IEDs, the CRPF personnel said the bombs were prepared from the street solar panels. Two IEDs (pipe bombs) weighed around 30 kg each and one IED (cooker bomb) was of 10 kg. All three were connected to a command switch system and were found set in series connection at a distance of two metres, an official said.

The BDS teams successfully neutralised the IEDs later.

Naxalites often plant bombs beneath the earth to harm security forces during anti-Naxal operations in the Bastar region. In the past, there have been incidents when IEDs were planted while road construction activities were underway. Later, these are exploded using wires.

Nowadays, security forces use metal detectors during search operations in the forests. An anti-Naxal campaign is being run in the entire Bastar to eliminate Naxalites.

