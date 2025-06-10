Chhattisgarh: Security Forces On Alert Following Naxalites' Call For Bastar Bandh

Bastar: Security forces are on high alert following a bandh called by Maoist organisations on Tuesday in Chhattisgarh's Bastar, protesting the killing of their top leader, Basavaraju.

During an encounter in the jungles of Abujhmad, the Naxal organisation's general secretary, Basavaraju, was gunned down by the security forces in an encounter on May 21. According to IG Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, the Naxals have been aiming to harm the security forces in protest against the killing of their national and state leadership, adding that the bandh is a part of it.

"During the bandh, Maoists use different tactics to harm the people of the region, government property, private property and police force. Security forces are in alert mode in the entire Bastar division so that Maoists do not carry out any untoward incident," he added.

Konta Division Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Akash Rao Girepunje, was killed, while SDPO Konta Bhanupratap Chandrakar and Police Station Konta Incharge Sonal Gwala were left grievously injured in a blast on Monday during a search operation ahead of a bandh in Konta Dondra area of ​​Sukma. The injured are undergoing treatment in Raipur.

"The soldiers' resilience will remain unbroken by the Naxalite actions," the IG said adding that the police will not retreat after the IED blast in Sukma."The resolve of all the officers and soldiers in Bastar is strong to foil the conspiracy of Maoists during the bandh and in the coming days," the IG said.