Security Forces Foil Naxal Attack, Recover Huge Cache of Weapons in Dantewada

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) : An encounter took place between Naxalites and soldiers in Dantewada district on Friday when a huge cache of weapons was recovered. Naxalites attacked a team of security forces when they were on a search operation near Rampur village. After retaliatory action by the soldiers, the Naxalites fled from the spot, sources said.

After this, the security forces intensified the search operation in the area. During this, the soldiers found a huge quantity of weapons and explosives at the incident site. With their alertness, the security forces foiled the attack by the Naxalites.

Naxalites fled through the forest: After the encounter, soldiers have recovered the weapons from the incident site. On February 15, security forces had received information about the presence of Naxalites in Darbha Division and West Bastar Division near Rampur village. Then, the Bastar Fighters, CRPF 230, Young Platoon and DRG personnel reached the spot.

There, an encounter took place between Naxalites and soldiers. Seeing the strong retaliation mounted by the security forces, the Naxalites fled through the forest. After this the soldiers conducted a thorough search operation in the area. During the search, the soldiers recovered 2 guns, 1 claymore bomb, 2 BGL cells, 3 tiffin bombs, electric wires, detonator, Naxalite uniform and documents from the spot.

Along with this, the team of DRG, STF, CRPF 153 and Cobra 210 from Gundam Camp in Bijapur had set out for area domination. During the search, the soldiers recovered three IEDs of 5 kg each. These include two pressure IEDs and 1 anti-handling IED. Along with this, Naxalite uniforms and documents along with electric wires, detonators and other explosive materials were found on the spot.