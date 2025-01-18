Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Bust Naxal Arms Factory On Sukma-Bijapur Border

Sukma/Bijapur: Security forces claimed to have achieved a breakthrough during the anti-Naxal operation in the area connecting Chhattisgarh's Sukma and Bijapur districts. A tunnel was unearthed by the District Reserve Guards (DRG) soldiers which was allegedly built by the Naxalites to set up a weapons factory.
Weapons Factory In Tunnel
Officials said that the hideout was found on the banks of the Tumrel and Talperu rivers and had a big room used for manufacturing guns and explosives. “The DRG soldiers found several types of lathe machines installed inside the room as weapons were being made by these machines,” they said.
“Soldiers found guns and explosives, including bottle bombs inside the tunnel, and recovered raw materials used to make weapons. The forces have been getting tipoffs for a long time that bombs were being made in glass bottles,” officials said.
Desi BGL And Iron Cartridges Found
The initial probe revealed that Naxalites were making ‘Desi’ barrel grenade launchers (BGLs) and iron cartridges in the factory. This is not the first time that a Naxalite factory has been found in the forest. Earlier also, the police recovered a lathe machine installed by the Naxalites from inside the forest. Recently, ETV Bharat also reported about the recovery of iron cartridges and BGL cells from an encounter site.
Recent Naxal Activities In Bijapur
On January 6, eight DRG personnel and a driver were killed in Kutru when their vehicle hit an IED planted by the Naxals.
Security forces killed five hardcore Naxals, including two women, during a fierce encounter at Bandepara Koranjed on January 12. Police also recovered arms and ammunition from the site.
On January 16, at least 12 Naxals were killed in an encounter on the Bijapur-Sukma border after DRG forces surrounded the area following intelligence reports regarding the Naxals’s movement. Search operations and firing from both sides continued on Friday.
Police have confirmed that the bodies of 12 Naxals have been recovered so far, but as per unconfirmed sources, the toll of slain ultras is likely to be 17.
CM Vishnu Deo’s Appeal
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has urged Naxals to surrender, join the mainstream, and contribute to society, emphasising that “violence is not a solution.” He warned that “continued violence would hamper the development of Bastar and ruin the future of the rebels and their families.”
Home Minister Amit Shah’s Warning
Meanwhile, during his visit to Bastar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the government's resolve to eliminate Naxalism by March 31, 2026. He urged Naxals to surrender or face action from security forces.
Rehabilitation Schemes For Naxals
The state government is running various rehabilitation schemes, including “Niyad Nellanar (your good village)” and “Lon Varratu (home return)”, offering financial assistance and other facilities to Naxals who surrender and shun the path of violence. Recently, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma announced Rs 10,000 monthly aid for those who surrender.
