Chhattisgarh: School Student Gives Birth to Girl in Hostel, Buries It in Compound; Probe On

Korea (Chhattisgarh): A student of a government school in Chhattisgarh's Korea district gave birth to a premature girl at her hostel and then buried it by digging a pit in the compound.

The matter surfaced after villagers informed police and the body was recovered. A probe has been initiated into the matter, police said.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Sonhat police station area. Police are waiting for the post-mortem report to know for how many months the minor girl was pregnant.

Police initially took the body to the district hospital in Baikunthpur but the autopsy could not be conducted due to dearth of experts. Finally the post-mortem was conducted at the Ambikapur Medical College.

"We need forensic experts for examination and DNA verification of the child. The facility of autopsy is not currently available in our district hospital so we handed over the body to the Medical College, Ambikapur," Dr Pallavi Paikra, pediatrician, district hospital Baikunthpur said.

The incident has created a stir at the hostel. "The student was unaware of her pregnancy. The post-mortem report will throw more light on the issue," Kavita Thakur, SDPO said.

The minor girl is a native of Charcha police station area while she stayed at a hostel in Sonpat area. Thus, the investigations are being jointly conducted by the teams of the two police stations.

"We are not in a position to say anything. We are waiting for the post-mortem report and the case is being investigated from all angles," a senior police officer said.