Chhattisgarh: Retired CISF Jawan Attacked By Youths Who Wanted Bike From Him

Durg: Two youths were detained for attacking a retired CISF employee with a cutter at Station Maroda which falls in the Nevai police station area of Chhattisgarh district on Saturday.



Bhilai Nagar CSP Satyaprakash Tiwari said that Rakesh Singh Bhadauria, a resident of Station Maroda, who had worked in CISF as a jawan and later retired, was approached by two youths, who came to his house and started asking for a bike. Thereafter, a quarrel broke out between the two sides. It escalated and youths attacked Rakesh with a cutter. The injured retired CISF jawan had to fire in the air to defend himself.



Thereafter, youths fled from the spot. The injured retired person has been admitted to the district hospital in Durg. Two accused have been taken into custody and are being questioned, the police official said. The incident sparked tension in the locality. Soon, police rushed to the spot and took two youths into custody.