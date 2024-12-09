ETV Bharat / state

Kanker: Girl Student Falls from 3rd Floor of Govt Residential School Building; Seriously Injured

Doubts arose as to why the injured girl was in school uniform when she did not attend classes at Kanker's Prayas Residential School.

Prayas Residential School, Kanker, Chhattisgarh
Prayas Residential School, Kanker, Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Kanker: A major incident happened in the government-run Prayas Residential School of Kanker district headquarters. A girl student sustained serious injuries after she has fallen from the roof of the three-storeyed residential school building. She has been rushed to the district hospital. From there, after first aid, the student has been referred to a higher center.

Assistant Commissioner Jaya Manu has informed that the student has suffered serious head and leg injuries. Information about how the student fell from the roof is not available yet.

The student of class 11 did not attend classes due to ill health. But, at around 9:30 in the morning, the student was on the roof when she suddenly fell down. The labourers working there saw her and then informed the school management. She was immediately brought to the district hospital. Seeing the serious injury, she was referred to Raipur after first aid, said Jaya Manu, Assistant Commissioner.

According to the initial information, the accident happened due to the student slipping from the roof. The parapet wall of the roof is 3 feet high, so the possibility of an accident due to slipping is very low. Another thing that has also come to light is that if the student did not attend classes, then why was she in school uniform. The answer to all these questions is yet to be found. When the student was brought to the district hospital, she was in school uniform. At present, the officials are talking about investigating the matter.

