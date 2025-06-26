Chhattisgarh’s Renowned Poet Surendra Dubey Passes Away; CM, Governor Express Grief

Raipur: Chhattisgarh's renowned poet and Padma Shri awardee Surendra Dubey has passed away. He died of a heart attack while undergoing treatment at ACI, as confirmed by a close family member. Born on January 8, 1953, in Bemetara, Durg district, Chhattisgarh, Surendra Dubey brought great recognition to Chhattisgarh through his literary works both in India and abroad. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2010.

Padmashree Surendra Dubey was a brilliant satirist, writer and humorist. He also received the Kaka Hathrasi Award for his extraordinary contribution to Hindi literature. Surendra Dubey has written five books. He also made his presence felt on stage and TV shows. He was the first secretary of the Chhattisgarh Official Language Commission. Governor Ramen Deka, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, ministers, public representatives and people associated with the literary world, and common people have expressed deep grief over the death of Surendra Dubey.

Governor Raman Deka said, "The sad news of the death of Chhattisgarh's famous humorist Padmashree awardee Dr Surendra Dubey ji has been received. May God give place to the departed soul in his lotus feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow.''

CM Vishnu Deo Sai said that the demise of Padmashree Dr Surendra Dubey, "His demise, as the pinnacle of Chhattisgarhi literature and humour poetry, is an irreparable loss to the literary world. I am shocked by the news of his sudden demise. With his unique humour, sharp satire and unique creativity, he not only glorified the platforms of the country and abroad, but also played an important role in giving global recognition to the Chhattisgarhi language."

"Surendra Dubey gave light of laughter to society throughout his life, but today his departure has plunged us all into deep grief. His liveliness, energy and dedication to literature will always be a source of inspiration. I pray to God to give place to the departed soul in his lotus feet and give strength to the bereaved family and countless fans in this hour of grief," said the CM.

"The sad news of the demise of Padma Shri awardee, humorous poet Dr Surendra Dubey ji has been received. May God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to bear the loss. Om Shanti," said Bhupesh Baghel, former CM

"The mind is saddened and shocked by the news of the sudden death of our beloved poet Padmashree Surendra Dubey ji, who waved the flag of Chhattisgarh all over the world. No one had ever imagined that Dubey ji, who made everyone laugh throughout his life, would leave us all with tearful eyes like this. His death is an irreparable loss for the entire literary world and poetry," said Raman Singh, Assembly Speaker, Chhattisgarh

The global ambassador of Chhattisgarhi language and culture, who always gave me affection like a younger brother, a very lively person, the demise of the best poet, Padma Shri Dr Surendra Dubey ji is an irreparable loss for the entire literary world. A part of my heart, Raipur, will always feel your absence, Bhaiya. May God give the entire family the strength to bear this shock, says Kumar Vishwas, poet.

The sudden demise of Padma Shri Dr Surendra Dubey, a very popular poet, litterateur, has shaken everyone. Through poetry, Surendra Dubey worked to elevate the name of Chhattisgarh not only in the entire country but also abroad. No one will be able to compensate for his sarcasm. Pramod Dubey, senior Congress leader, pays a humble tribute to the departed soul.