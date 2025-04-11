ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Rape-Murder: SIT Arrests Three Accused, Sends Their DNA Samples For Testing

Durg: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder and rape of a 6-year-old girl here in Chhattisgarh has arrested three out of nine persons accused in the case, police said.

The manhunt to nab the remaining six accused has been intensified, with police raiding several locations. “The investigation is progressing rapidly, and the culprits will be brought to justice soon,” Durg Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Shukla said while talking to ETV Bharat.

‘DNA samples of the accused being examined’

Shukla said that the police have sent the DNA samples of the suspects for investigation. “The case is being investigated from every aspect. The forensic experts are also on the job to assist in the probe,” he said.

The SP assured that strict action would be taken against those found guilty of the heinous crime.

Meanwhile, the police are also investigating the incident of vandalism at the accused's house. “The miscreants involved in the vandalism incident are being identified. For this, the footage of CCTV cameras installed around the incident spot and mobile videos of the crowd present there are being investigated,” Shukla said.