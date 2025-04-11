Chhattisgarh Rape-Murder: SIT Arrests Three Accused, Sends Their DNA Samples For Testing

Durg: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder and rape of a 6-year-old girl here in Chhattisgarh has arrested three out of nine persons accused in the case, police said.
The manhunt to nab the remaining six accused has been intensified, with police raiding several locations. “The investigation is progressing rapidly, and the culprits will be brought to justice soon,” Durg Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Shukla said while talking to ETV Bharat.
‘DNA samples of the accused being examined’
Shukla said that the police have sent the DNA samples of the suspects for investigation. “The case is being investigated from every aspect. The forensic experts are also on the job to assist in the probe,” he said.
The SP assured that strict action would be taken against those found guilty of the heinous crime.
Meanwhile, the police are also investigating the incident of vandalism at the accused's house. “The miscreants involved in the vandalism incident are being identified. For this, the footage of CCTV cameras installed around the incident spot and mobile videos of the crowd present there are being investigated,” Shukla said.
‘Statement of victim's family pending’
The SP said that the police had yet to record the statements of the victim's family. “The SIT team had made preparations to interview the family members as part of the investigation. However, they were not well, due to which we postponed this process,” he said.
Shukla has appealed to the public for cooperation in this case. He assured that the culprits in this case will be given strict punishment. “The public must cooperate with police in the investigation,” he said.
More about the incident
The body of the girl, who went missing during the Kanya Bhojan ritual on Ram Navami, was found by the police inside the car on Sunday (April 6), with the medical examination confirming sexual assault.
During a subsequent probe, police arrested the girl's uncle, who allegedly confessed to having raped and murdered her during police interrogation, police said.
