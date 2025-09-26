ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Ranks Second In National Water Conservation Campaign

Raipur: Raipur Municipal Corporation has secured the top spot in water conservation, bagging the prestigious National Water Conservation and Public Participation Award (JSJB 1.0).

In this process, Chhattisgarh also emerged as the second-best state in the country, underscoring the success of its dedicated water conservation efforts. Chhattisgarh has executed over 400,000 water conservation projects. Raipur alone completed 33,082 of these initiatives, transforming the water conservation effort into a massive public movement.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao took to social media to highlight the achievement.

“This is a moment of great pride for Chhattisgarh. The achievement is the result of the hard work and commitment of every officer, employee, and resident in Raipur. Our ‘Jal Sankalp’ campaign has truly taken root in the hearts of the people," he wrote.