Chhattisgarh Ranks Second In National Water Conservation Campaign
The Raipur Municipal Corporation has won the first prize for its outstanding contribution through 33,082 water conservation works in the urban bodies category.
Published : September 26, 2025 at 6:53 PM IST
Raipur: Raipur Municipal Corporation has secured the top spot in water conservation, bagging the prestigious National Water Conservation and Public Participation Award (JSJB 1.0).
In this process, Chhattisgarh also emerged as the second-best state in the country, underscoring the success of its dedicated water conservation efforts. Chhattisgarh has executed over 400,000 water conservation projects. Raipur alone completed 33,082 of these initiatives, transforming the water conservation effort into a massive public movement.
Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao took to social media to highlight the achievement.
“This is a moment of great pride for Chhattisgarh. The achievement is the result of the hard work and commitment of every officer, employee, and resident in Raipur. Our ‘Jal Sankalp’ campaign has truly taken root in the hearts of the people," he wrote.
बधाई रायपुर ..!💐— Arun Sao (@ArunSao3) September 25, 2025
छत्तीसगढ़ की 3 करोड़ जनता को यह सुखद खबर साझा करते हुए मुझे अत्यंत प्रसन्नता हो रही है कि, छत्तीसगढ़ ने जल संचय जनभागीदारी 1.0 में नया इतिहास रचा है। छत्तीसगढ़ ने राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर द्वितीय स्थान और राजधानी के रायपुर नगर निगम ने देशभर में पहले पायदान पर जगह बनाई… pic.twitter.com/qprGqwfTNC
The award, which recognises both water conservation work and public participation, will see Raipur’s Municipal Corporation receive a prize of Rs 2 crore. Balod, Rajnandgaon, and other districts in the state have also been lauded for their efforts, with the districts each receiving a Rs 2 crore prize as well.
The government ran extensive awareness campaigns and active public involvement, turning the water conservation cause into a community-driven effort. Local communities, voluntary organisations, and ward committees have showed commitment to tap the state’s water resources.
Officials said the Sai government ensured water security with public participation, bringing a wave of positive change across the state. The initiative gained momentum and Chhattisgarh set an exemplary standard for the rest of the nation.
