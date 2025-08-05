Chhattisgarh: Raipur Court Sentences 2 To Life Imprisonment For Knife Attack And Mobile Theft

Raipur: A court in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Monday sentenced two individuals to life imprisonment in a mobile theft case.

Additional Sessions Judge Shailesh Sharma of the Raipur District Court pronounced the sentence in a 2022 case. The convicts, Sheikh Shabbir and Ashish Mirza, looted a mobile phone from Devendra Sahu after attacking him with a knife on 1st September 2022.

According to the case registered at the Gudhiyari police station, Sahu, a resident of Ekta Nagar in Gondwara, was on a morning walk when the miscreants attacked him at around 5 am. The culprits came riding on an Activa, grabbed his collar and attacked Sahu using a knife. When Sahu grabbed the knife to save himself, his palm got cut.

Sahu noted down the details of the vehicle and filed a complaint with the police. More than two years after the incident, the court on Monday sentenced the convicts to life imprisonment. Apart from a life sentence, one of them will have to pay a fine of Rs 40,000 and the other Rs 50,000.

According to Public Prosecutor Rahul Gupta, the court said that such an incident creates an atmosphere of fear. While sentencing the accused, the court noted that the lives of ordinary citizens have become increasingly unsafe today.

"What’s concerning is that a person might leave their house in the morning, or at any time, to go for a walk or run, only to become a victim of an incident like robbery. This creates an atmosphere of fear not only for that individual but also for their family and those around them," the court said.