Chhattisgarh: Ten Workers Injured In Centring Frame Crash At Under-Construction Building

The incident took place in the Vishal Nagar area on VIP Road, where a multi-storey building is being constructed.

Raipur: Ten workers were injured when a centring frame collapsed during the laying of a slab at an under-construction building in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred in Vishal Nagar area on VIP Road where a multi-storey building is being constructed, Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police Lakhan Patle told PTI.

As per preliminary information, a slab was being laid between the 7th and 10th floors of the building around 3:30 PM when the centring frame crashed and fell on the ground, he said.

At least 10 workers were trapped under the debris of iron bars and construction material. They were evacuated and admitted to different hospitals. The condition of three of them is critical, he said. Construction material is being removed from the site to check whether any worker is still trapped, he added.

