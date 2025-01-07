ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh PWD Suspends Registration Of Contractor Held In Scribe Murder Case

The registration of construction contractor Suresh Chandrakar, the main accused in the murder of a journalist in Bijapur has been suspended by Chhattisgarh PWD.

File photo of Mukesh Chandrakar
By PTI

Bijapur: Chhattisgarh Public Works Department (PWD) has suspended the registration of construction contractor Suresh Chandrakar, the main accused in the murder of a journalist in Bijapur district, officials said on Tuesday. Freelance journalist Mukesh Chandrakar (33) went missing on January 1. His body was found on January 3 in a septic tank on a property owned by Suresh Chandrakar at Chattanpara Basti in Bijapur town, police earlier said.

Suresh Chandrakar, who was absconding since the murder came to light on January 3, was arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Hyderabad on Sunday night, police said. After his arrest, the chief engineer of PWD Bastar circle, Jagdalpur, recommended to suspend the registration of Suresh Chandrakar, who was enrolled as 'A' category contractor with the department, an official here said.

Based on the recommendation, the department suspended his registration on Monday, the PWD official added. Suresh Chandrakar's brothers Ritesh Chandrakar and Dinesh Chandrakar and supervisor Mahendra Ramteke have already been arrested in the case, he said. Mukesh Chandrakar worked as a freelance journalist for the NDTV news channel and also ran a YouTube channel, 'Bastar Junction', which has some 1.59 lakh subscribers.

A news report highlighting alleged corruption in a road construction work in Bijapur, that was shown on NDTV on December 25, is being discussed as the motive behind Mukesh Chandrakar's murder. The said construction work was linked to contractor Suresh Chandrakar. Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma had claimed that Suresh Chandrakar was a Congress leader. The opposition party, however, claimed the accused joined the ruling BJP recently.

Authorities have initiated action against the accused's illegal properties and encroachments. A construction yard built by Suresh Chandrakar after usurping forest land along the Bijapur-Gangaloor Road has been razed, local officials had said. Mukesh Chandrakar played a crucial role in the release of CoBRA commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas from Maoist captivity in April 2021 following the Takalguda Naxal ambush in Bijapur in which 22 security personnel were killed.

The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) is a specialised jungle warfare unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

