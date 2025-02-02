ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Post-mortem Report Of Male Elephant 'Makhana' Reveals Severe Infection As Cause Of Death

Raipur: The post-mortem report of the 60-year-old male elephant, 'Makhana', which died on January 31 in the Chhal range of Dharamjaigarh Forest Division in Chhattisgarh, has revealed severe infection as the cause of death.

The forest department has buried the elephant by digging a 10×10 feet pit as per the rules.

According to the Forest Divisional Officer of Dharamjaigarh Forest Division, the elephant died on 31 January in the Behramar complex located in Chhal range. The elephant was seriously ill for the last two months and deep wounds have been found at many places on the elephant's body, the officer said.

According to the officer, the doctors of the Forest Department treated the elephant in the Kartala forest range of Korba Forest Division on 19 December last year after which it was continuously monitored and was provided medicines by the team. According to forest officials, on 2 January, the elephant entered the Chhal range of Dharamjaigarh Forest Division from Kartala forest range and was constantly monitored through elephant trackers, Hathi Mitra Dal and Forest Department personnel.