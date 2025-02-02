Chhattisgarh: Post-mortem Report Of Male Elephant 'Makhana' Reveals Severe Infection As Cause Of Death

Raipur: The post-mortem report of the 60-year-old male elephant, 'Makhana', which died on January 31 in the Chhal range of Dharamjaigarh Forest Division in Chhattisgarh, has revealed severe infection as the cause of death.
The forest department has buried the elephant by digging a 10×10 feet pit as per the rules.
According to the Forest Divisional Officer of Dharamjaigarh Forest Division, the elephant died on 31 January in the Behramar complex located in Chhal range. The elephant was seriously ill for the last two months and deep wounds have been found at many places on the elephant's body, the officer said.
According to the officer, the doctors of the Forest Department treated the elephant in the Kartala forest range of Korba Forest Division on 19 December last year after which it was continuously monitored and was provided medicines by the team. According to forest officials, on 2 January, the elephant entered the Chhal range of Dharamjaigarh Forest Division from Kartala forest range and was constantly monitored through elephant trackers, Hathi Mitra Dal and Forest Department personnel.
Although there was improvement in the elephant's health for a few days, it started deteriorating later. On 29 and 30 January 2025, there was a decrease in the elephant's activities and it started staying at one place for 10-12 hours a day as per forest officials.
On January 31, a committee of wildlife doctors treated 'Makhana' with the help of Kumki elephants in Behramar complex (Chhal range). However, Makhana was declared dead by the wildlife doctors at 4 pm on Jan 31.
On February 1, at 9 am, a team of district level veterinarians conducted the postmortem of the elephant, which revealed severe infection as the cause of death.
Read more: