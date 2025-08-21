Chhattisgarh Police Nabs Five Members Of 'Cambodia Gang' In Twin Digital Arrest Cases

Raipur: Police have arrested five members of a cyber criminal gang involved in duping two men of over Rs 1 crore in separate digital arrest cases in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur.

The accused, part of the notorious 'Cambodia Gang' were absconding in the two cases and were nabbed by the police from states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Police said the arrested accused used to digitally arrest people while disguising as officials from the CBI and RBI to dupe them of their hard earned money.

A police official said that accused Manish Parashar and Arjun Singh have been arrested from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Likewise, Akash Tushrani and Rahul Markad, involved in transferring the money obtained through fraud, were arrested from Ulhasnagar, Mumbai and Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Lakhan Jatav has been arrested from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

The arrests were made following complaints by the victims and on the instructions of Raipur Range IG Amresh Mishra.

First case

According to the police, in the first case of digital arrest, the victim Rameshwar Prasad Devangan said that the fraudsters introducing themselves as CBI and RBI officials told him that a money laundering case had been registered against him. To evade arrest, the fraudsters duped him of Rs 14 lakh by digitally arresting him, he said.

Second case

In the second digital arrest case, the victim Santosh Dabadghav said that the fraudsters introduced themselves as officials from Telecom Department Bengaluru and Mumbai Police who duped him of Rs 88 lakh.