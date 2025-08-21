ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Police Nabs Five Members Of 'Cambodia Gang' In Twin Digital Arrest Cases

The accused were arrested Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra following complaints by the victims.

Chhattisgarh Police Nabs Five Members Of 'Cambodia Gang' In Twin Digital Arrest Cases
Chhattisgarh Police Nabs Five Members Of 'Cambodia Gang' In Twin Digital Arrest Cases (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 21, 2025 at 2:02 PM IST

1 Min Read

Raipur: Police have arrested five members of a cyber criminal gang involved in duping two men of over Rs 1 crore in separate digital arrest cases in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur.

The accused, part of the notorious 'Cambodia Gang' were absconding in the two cases and were nabbed by the police from states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Police said the arrested accused used to digitally arrest people while disguising as officials from the CBI and RBI to dupe them of their hard earned money.

A police official said that accused Manish Parashar and Arjun Singh have been arrested from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Likewise, Akash Tushrani and Rahul Markad, involved in transferring the money obtained through fraud, were arrested from Ulhasnagar, Mumbai and Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Lakhan Jatav has been arrested from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

The arrests were made following complaints by the victims and on the instructions of Raipur Range IG Amresh Mishra.

First case
According to the police, in the first case of digital arrest, the victim Rameshwar Prasad Devangan said that the fraudsters introducing themselves as CBI and RBI officials told him that a money laundering case had been registered against him. To evade arrest, the fraudsters duped him of Rs 14 lakh by digitally arresting him, he said.

Second case
In the second digital arrest case, the victim Santosh Dabadghav said that the fraudsters introduced themselves as officials from Telecom Department Bengaluru and Mumbai Police who duped him of Rs 88 lakh.

Read More:

  1. Bengaluru: Elderly Man Duped Of 1.77 Crore In Digital Arrest Cyber Fraud
  2. West Bengal Businessman Scammed Of Rs 15 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters Posing As Maharashtra Police

Raipur: Police have arrested five members of a cyber criminal gang involved in duping two men of over Rs 1 crore in separate digital arrest cases in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur.

The accused, part of the notorious 'Cambodia Gang' were absconding in the two cases and were nabbed by the police from states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Police said the arrested accused used to digitally arrest people while disguising as officials from the CBI and RBI to dupe them of their hard earned money.

A police official said that accused Manish Parashar and Arjun Singh have been arrested from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Likewise, Akash Tushrani and Rahul Markad, involved in transferring the money obtained through fraud, were arrested from Ulhasnagar, Mumbai and Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Lakhan Jatav has been arrested from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

The arrests were made following complaints by the victims and on the instructions of Raipur Range IG Amresh Mishra.

First case
According to the police, in the first case of digital arrest, the victim Rameshwar Prasad Devangan said that the fraudsters introducing themselves as CBI and RBI officials told him that a money laundering case had been registered against him. To evade arrest, the fraudsters duped him of Rs 14 lakh by digitally arresting him, he said.

Second case
In the second digital arrest case, the victim Santosh Dabadghav said that the fraudsters introduced themselves as officials from Telecom Department Bengaluru and Mumbai Police who duped him of Rs 88 lakh.

Read More:

  1. Bengaluru: Elderly Man Duped Of 1.77 Crore In Digital Arrest Cyber Fraud
  2. West Bengal Businessman Scammed Of Rs 15 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters Posing As Maharashtra Police

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DIGITAL ARREST CASEDIGITAL ARRESTCHHATTISGARH POLICECHHATTISGARH NEWS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Jammu Kashmir Boy Finds Voice After 8 Years Of Silence, Courtesy Of Army Doctor

Village Of Flute Makers In Bihar Symbolizes Social Interdependence On Janamashtmi

Interview | Vocalist Jashan Bhumkar On Reimagining Raag Megh Malhar As A Modern Indie-Pop Song For Monsoon

Empty Tables In Kashmir: Employment and Business Suffer After Rotten Meat Seizures

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.