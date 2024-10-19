Chhattisgarh Police Gets Prestigious 'President's Police Colour' Award, CM Sai Applauds

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Police has been awarded the prestigious ‘President’s Police Colour’ award in recognition of its 25 years of exemplary service and unwavering dedication to the nation.
The award was conferred to the police force for their brave fight and courage in fighting Naxals and maintaining law and order in the state.
Chhattisgarh Police Personnel To Wear Special Symbol
With this honour, the Chhattisgarh Police personnel will wear a replica of a special symbol on their uniform, reflecting their bravery and service.
The 'President's Police Colour Award' is considered the highest recognition for any police or military force as it shows the national level appreciation of loyalty, dedication, and hard work.
Award Is Special, Proud Moment For State: CM Sai
Following the announcement, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai said that this award is proof of the courage, discipline, and patriotism of the Chhattisgarh Police.
“Our soldiers have achieved success against Naxalites even in adverse circumstances. Chhattisgarh Police has played an important role in maintaining law and order. This flag will further boost the morale of our police force and motivate them further to protect and serve the state,” he said.
Sai also congratulated the police force and said that this honour is not just a flag but a tribute to the brave soldiers who performed their duties to maintain the peace and security of the state without caring for their lives.