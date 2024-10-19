ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Police Gets Prestigious 'President's Police Colour' Award, CM Sai Applauds

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Police has been awarded the prestigious ‘President’s Police Colour’ award in recognition of its 25 years of exemplary service and unwavering dedication to the nation.

The award was conferred to the police force for their brave fight and courage in fighting Naxals and maintaining law and order in the state.

Chhattisgarh Police Personnel To Wear Special Symbol

With this honour, the Chhattisgarh Police personnel will wear a replica of a special symbol on their uniform, reflecting their bravery and service.

The 'President's Police Colour Award' is considered the highest recognition for any police or military force as it shows the national level appreciation of loyalty, dedication, and hard work.