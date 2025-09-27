ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Police Crack Year-Old Murder Case; Wife, Paramour & Three Aids Held

Mahasamund: Cracking a year-old murder case of a man, the Mahasamund police in Chhattisgarh revealed that the wife, in connivance with her paramour and three others, killed him and disposed of the body in a pond.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pratibha Pandey said a DNA test identified the victim as Akash Singh, a resident of Khamhardi in Raipur. On September 29, 2024, a decomposed body was found in the Ghodari pond under the Katwali police station area of ​​Mahasamund. The postmortem report revealed injury marks on the young man's head caused by a solid object. However, the body had to be buried as it could not be identified.

During the investigation, the Mahasamund police came across a missing person's report registered in Khamhardih on January 5, and the description of the missing person matched the body. Subsequently, the body was exhumed with the assistance of Raipur police and was sent for a DNA test, which established the identity.