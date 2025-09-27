Chhattisgarh Police Crack Year-Old Murder Case; Wife, Paramour & Three Aids Held
Published : September 27, 2025 at 3:06 PM IST
Mahasamund: Cracking a year-old murder case of a man, the Mahasamund police in Chhattisgarh revealed that the wife, in connivance with her paramour and three others, killed him and disposed of the body in a pond.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pratibha Pandey said a DNA test identified the victim as Akash Singh, a resident of Khamhardi in Raipur. On September 29, 2024, a decomposed body was found in the Ghodari pond under the Katwali police station area of Mahasamund. The postmortem report revealed injury marks on the young man's head caused by a solid object. However, the body had to be buried as it could not be identified.
During the investigation, the Mahasamund police came across a missing person's report registered in Khamhardih on January 5, and the description of the missing person matched the body. Subsequently, the body was exhumed with the assistance of Raipur police and was sent for a DNA test, which established the identity.
ASP Pandey said Akash's wife, Lovely Singh, was in a live-in relationship with Abhinav Singh, a friend of Akash, for about five years before she got married. Her household expenses were also shouldered by Abhinav. Eventually, Lovely eloped with Akash and the duo got married, which enraged Abhinav. On September 25, last year, Lovely's father invited the couple to Abhinav's house, where an argument broke out. In the fit of rage, Lovely's father, Abhinav, and his brothers — Gaurav and Viru — beat Akash to death. The body was taken to a pond in a vehicle and was thrown away.
Following a minute investigation, close examination of CCTV footage and tracing of mobile location led to the revelation of the conspiracy and the arrest of Lovely, Abhinav Singh, Abhilakh Singh, Gaurav, and Viru from Raipur.
Meanwhile, family members of Akash informed the police that Lovely often used to get embroiled in domestic disputes and maintained contact with Abhinav even after her marriage. "We want justice. This conspiracy has ruined us," they said. The incident caused a sensation in the area.
