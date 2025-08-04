ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Police Bust Major Drug Smuggling Racket, Seize Heroin Worth Rs One Crore

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Police claimed to have achieved a breakthrough after it arrested nine people in a major crackdown on drug smuggling operations in Raipur. At least 412 grams of heroin worth Rs one crore in the international market were seized in the operations.

According to officials, the arrests were made following a tipoff and subsequent raid on a house in the Kamal Vihar area. “A joint team from the Tikrapara police station and the Anti-Crime and Cyber Unit raided the house based on intelligence,” they said.

Among those arrested was Lovejit Singh, alias Bunty, identified as the alleged kingpin and a resident of Gurdaspur, Punjab. The other eight accused are residents of Chhattisgarh.

Singh is accused of importing drugs from Pakistan into Punjab through his network of smugglers before they were trafficked into Chhattisgarh. Police said they would use Kamal Vihar in Raipur as a distribution hub and coordinate drug sales using WhatsApp and international calls.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lal Umed Singh said Singh used to operate the network using mule accounts for payments and communicated through net calls from international numbers.