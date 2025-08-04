ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Police Bust Major Drug Smuggling Racket, Seize Heroin Worth Rs One Crore

Among those arrested was Lovejit Singh, identified as the alleged kingpin and a resident of Gurdaspur, Punjab. The other eight accused are Chhattisgarh natives.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 4, 2025 at 8:28 PM IST

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Police claimed to have achieved a breakthrough after it arrested nine people in a major crackdown on drug smuggling operations in Raipur. At least 412 grams of heroin worth Rs one crore in the international market were seized in the operations.

According to officials, the arrests were made following a tipoff and subsequent raid on a house in the Kamal Vihar area. “A joint team from the Tikrapara police station and the Anti-Crime and Cyber Unit raided the house based on intelligence,” they said.

Among those arrested was Lovejit Singh, alias Bunty, identified as the alleged kingpin and a resident of Gurdaspur, Punjab. The other eight accused are residents of Chhattisgarh.

Singh is accused of importing drugs from Pakistan into Punjab through his network of smugglers before they were trafficked into Chhattisgarh. Police said they would use Kamal Vihar in Raipur as a distribution hub and coordinate drug sales using WhatsApp and international calls.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lal Umed Singh said Singh used to operate the network using mule accounts for payments and communicated through net calls from international numbers.

“In addition to heroin, police recovered a four-wheeler, 12 mobile phones, a weighing machine, aluminium foil, ATM cards, and banking documents,” he said.

The SSP claimed that the raid was the result of a month-long investigation, and Singh’s house in Kamal Vihar was put under surveillance after it was flagged as a suspected distribution centre. “Electronic evidence found on seized devices showed ongoing communication with contacts in Pakistan,” he said.

The arrested individuals from Chhattisgarh were identified as Suvit Srivastava, Ashwan Chandravanshi, Lakshya Pariphal, Raghav Aniket, Manoj Seth, Mukesh Singh, Junaid Khan, and Rajwinder Singh.

SSP Singh said central investigative agencies may be brought in to probe the international links of the network.

